Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78, 30,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 56,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

