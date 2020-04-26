HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HONE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $7.50 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $434.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

