Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

HAS stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

