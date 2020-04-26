Head to Head Contrast: Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 3.18 -$81.15 million N/A N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 275.74 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -649.06% -88.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems beats ReShape Lifesciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

