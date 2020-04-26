Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 39740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$681,017.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

