Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.81 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.78), 149,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 128,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.80).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.80.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

