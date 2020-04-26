HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 334.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,878 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of HF Foods Group worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HF Foods Group by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HF Foods Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

HFFG opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $346.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.50. HF Foods Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $162.94 million for the quarter.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

