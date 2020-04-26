High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.49

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 76003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on High Arctic Energy Services from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a market cap of $28.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

