Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.60-3.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.60-3.72 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $35.17 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wood & Company raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

