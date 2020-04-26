HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU) Trading 8.6% Higher

HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

About HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU)

HL Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

