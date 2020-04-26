Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on HST. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

