Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt (TSE:HTA) Trading Up 1.2%

Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt (TSE:HTA)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.55, approximately 3,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.92.

About Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt (TSE:HTA)

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.