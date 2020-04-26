HSBC Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €38.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.88 ($45.20).

Shares of FP opened at €31.86 ($37.05) on Thursday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.08.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

