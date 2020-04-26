Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Stake Lowered by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

HII opened at $184.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

