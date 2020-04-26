Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading Up 33.7%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price was up 33.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.54, approximately 825,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,643% from the average daily volume of 47,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

