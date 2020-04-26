IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGG. Liberum Capital upped their price target on IG Group from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 738.40 ($9.71).

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 733 ($9.64) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 675.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.92. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.25 ($9.76). The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

