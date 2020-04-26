ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.28. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 136,328 shares traded.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $746.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 177,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.