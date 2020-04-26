IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,451 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of IMPINJ worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in IMPINJ by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 11,364.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $30,821.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $295,440.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and have sold 23,044 shares valued at $586,220. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $20.59 on Friday. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

