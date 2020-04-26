IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Up 11.4%

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV)’s share price shot up 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.33, 123,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 117,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMV. B. Riley downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.50.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imv Inc will post -0.5600001 EPS for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

