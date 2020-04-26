Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price rose 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 2,357,656 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,233,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

NTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intec Pharma news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $225,044.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,718.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

