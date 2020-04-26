Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.