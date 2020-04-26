Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

