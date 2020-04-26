Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.90

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

