Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $514.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

