INV Metals (TSE:INV) Trading Down 2.7%

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 69,013 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 102,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 25.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

INV Metals Company Profile (TSE:INV)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

