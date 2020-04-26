Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.59, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.18% of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBV)

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.