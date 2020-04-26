Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.03), 102,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 76,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($3.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.03.

In other Invesco Income Growth Trust news, insider Jonathan C. Silver purchased 12,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £29,853.60 ($39,270.72). Also, insider Hugh J. Twiss purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,221.52). In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,860.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:IVI)

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

