iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OLEM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OLEM)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.11, approximately 7,773 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 18,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

