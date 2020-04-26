IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.82 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce sales of $233.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.80 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $315.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $180.70.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

