Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRDM opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

