iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s Largest Position

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309,537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 41.2% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

