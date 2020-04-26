iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

