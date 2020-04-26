iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.09 and last traded at $103.84, approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $117.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

