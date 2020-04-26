iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,762,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $168.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

