iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $45,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.26. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $198.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.