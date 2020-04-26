iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

