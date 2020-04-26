iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 6.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after buying an additional 192,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

