iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $122.19 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

