iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Increased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 224,982 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,156,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 680,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,384,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 533,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

