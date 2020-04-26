IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.20 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

