Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $541,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cadmium, and antimony ores. The company primarily holds interest in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

