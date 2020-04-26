Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.39 ($19.06).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.