Jefferies Financial Group Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $55.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.03.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.