Jemtec (CVE:JTC) Trading Down 2.2%

Jemtec Inc (CVE:JTC)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.31, 4,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About Jemtec (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Jemtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jemtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.