JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €103.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.54 ($115.74).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at €90.94 ($105.74) on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.47.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.