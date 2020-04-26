JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €19.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

EPA STM opened at €22.63 ($26.31) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.48.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

