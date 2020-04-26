JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 389,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

