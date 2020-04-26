Jupiter European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Trading Down 1.5%

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 729 ($9.59) and last traded at GBX 729 ($9.59), 311,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 152,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 675.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 786.67.

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

