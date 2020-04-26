Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Stake Cut by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $65.62 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

