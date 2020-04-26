Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €525.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €556.36 ($646.93).

Shares of KER stock opened at €451.35 ($524.83) on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €456.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €521.87.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

